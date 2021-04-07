KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,779.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Shares of NYSE KKR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,938. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

