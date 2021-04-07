M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.84. 65,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,974. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.54 and a twelve month high of $315.94. The company has a market capitalization of $336.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.32.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

