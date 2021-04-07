RVW Wealth LLC Acquires 1,085 Shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of BATS:NUEM traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,892 shares. NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.20.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.