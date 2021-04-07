Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Post $0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

NYSE PAGS traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $47.07. 11,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,178,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

