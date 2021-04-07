RVW Wealth LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF makes up 2.5% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 84,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 478,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 158,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.57. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,465. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.28.

