NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.88.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $210.90. The stock had a trading volume of 30,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -401.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $216.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.04.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

