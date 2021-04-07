Brokerages Set Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) Target Price at GBX 34.33

Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 34.33 ($0.45).

PMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “under review” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of PMO traded down GBX 1.39 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 22.40 ($0.29). 40,864,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,536,753. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Premier Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 10.77 ($0.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 55.14 ($0.72). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.36.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

