Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in General Mills were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $989,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 45,889 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 26,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,782. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

