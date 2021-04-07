Pensionfund Sabic Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $262,604,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after purchasing an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 349,559 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after acquiring an additional 205,314 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 436.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 226,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,057,000 after acquiring an additional 184,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.27.

AMP traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.91. 2,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,762. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.31 and a 200 day moving average of $195.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $240.52.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

