Renaissance Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.99. 40,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,127. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $237.78. The firm has a market cap of $126.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.27.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.