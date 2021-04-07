TD Securities Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to $9.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its price objective upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 64.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

Ivanhoe Mines stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. The stock had a trading volume of 89,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,010. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $6.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

