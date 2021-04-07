Raymond James Increases Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target to $40.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s current price.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of VBTX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,684. Veritex has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,957,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $64,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,454.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,980,402. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Veritex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Veritex by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Veritex by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Veritex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Veritex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 417,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

