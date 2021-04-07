Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Position Increased by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF makes up 4.0% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $31,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,555. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

