Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PB. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.09.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.87. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,571. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock valued at $481,019 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

