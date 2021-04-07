Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. 1,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,067. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $76.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.05.

