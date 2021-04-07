Park National Corp OH Acquires 36,937 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,549 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,937 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $649,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,307 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $185,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.33. 339,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,191,324. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of -46.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

