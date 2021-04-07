Park National Corp OH Acquires 52,729 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 402,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,729 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $19,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period.

HYLS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,452. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

