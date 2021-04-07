Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 254,167 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 254,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,881,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.65. 18,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average is $138.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $106.64 and a 52 week high of $150.45.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

