89,092 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 89,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,107,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 7.5% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,654,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,056 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after purchasing an additional 91,035 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.09. 1,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,307. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $99.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

