Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1,274.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,374 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXPE. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

EXPE stock traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $172.52. 25,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,486,473. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

