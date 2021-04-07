Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.4% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $97.73. 14,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,266,030. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

