Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,835,736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,111,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,167,460,000 after acquiring an additional 477,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,041,003,000 after purchasing an additional 266,967 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,450,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $521,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $221.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.87.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

