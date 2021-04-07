Curi Capital Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Curi Capital purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 171,195 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $134.70.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.73.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.