Curi Capital Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.38.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $355.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $369.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.98. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.56 and a 52 week high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.77 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 495,515 shares of company stock worth $211,613,877. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

