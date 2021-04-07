TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 98.7% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after acquiring an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 184,127 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $10,220,889.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,191.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.