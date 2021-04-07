Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Announce -$0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. Forte Biosciences reported earnings of ($6.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($1.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.12.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBRX. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 29.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Forte Biosciences by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBRX traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $32.73. 692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,126. Forte Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $442.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

