Cox Capital Mgt LLC Boosts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 48,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.17. 10,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,102. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

