Cox Capital Mgt LLC Acquires 35,434 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,892 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,434 shares during the period. The First of Long Island accounts for about 1.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The First of Long Island by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 603 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 43.43%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIC shares. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

