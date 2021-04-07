EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.3% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,153. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $102.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $91.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.