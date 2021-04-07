Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Chevron by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,894,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.25. 160,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,412,481. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $200.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

