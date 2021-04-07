Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock valued at $37,008,610. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $95.37. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

