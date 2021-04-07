Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price at $29.80

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several analysts recently commented on CWEN shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,499. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

