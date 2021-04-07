Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,257. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.