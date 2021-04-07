Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Red Spruce Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Zscaler makes up about 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $4,314,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $407,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,073 in the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,018. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.51. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.60 and a twelve month high of $230.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

