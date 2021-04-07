M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 334.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,439 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,782. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.98 and a 12-month high of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.63.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

