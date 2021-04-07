Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

Shares of NSC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $270.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,471. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.37 and a fifty-two week high of $276.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.76. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.