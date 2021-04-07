CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Holdings Raised by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.2% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.37. 46,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,101,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The stock has a market cap of $97.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 594,375 shares of company stock valued at $44,673,602. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

