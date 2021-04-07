Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,465,088 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up about 8.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $158,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 275.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 647,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 474,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. 24,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $35.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

