Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) traded down 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.45 and last traded at $38.57. 55,762 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,927,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.41 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,344 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,959,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

