Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 415,271 shares during the quarter. Genesis Energy comprises about 2.5% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.06% of Genesis Energy worth $46,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,472,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,246 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 622,157 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 197,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 2,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,836. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.81. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $453.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

