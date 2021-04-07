First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Park National Corp OH’s 6th Largest Position

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 57.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009,008 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for 2.4% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $55,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,545,000 after buying an additional 1,684,349 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,075,000. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,636,000. Southern Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,388,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,770,000.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,833. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

