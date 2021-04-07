Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 44,713 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,121,970 shares.The stock last traded at $26.37 and had previously closed at $26.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on SJR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Shaw Communications’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,773,000 after buying an additional 5,513,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter worth $92,113,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,035,000 after buying an additional 3,482,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,993,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,574,000 after buying an additional 1,731,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after buying an additional 1,724,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.