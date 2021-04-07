Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.53

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.53 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 290272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0239 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,866,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 981,979 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 44.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 324,777 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 260,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 741,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 243,065 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

