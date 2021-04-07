Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 37,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 661,175 shares.The stock last traded at $27.19 and had previously closed at $27.15.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $40,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,287 shares of company stock worth $671,744 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARA)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

