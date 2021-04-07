DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Trading Down 3.6%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.25. Approximately 12,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,804,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in DouYu International by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,897,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DouYu International by 1,985.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,539 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,228,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,083,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 1,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,984,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 2,748,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

