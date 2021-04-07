Renaissance Investment Group LLC Sells 15,818 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,818 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up about 2.2% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $13,099,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,606,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

Shares of BX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. 15,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

