Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 3.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1,170.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.42.

Shares of V traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $220.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,136,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.82 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.35 and a 200 day moving average of $207.14. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.