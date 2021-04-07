Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,279,000 after buying an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $115,324,000 after buying an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,354,000 after buying an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.26, for a total value of $2,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,067.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747 over the last ninety days. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.36.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $511.03. 1,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,685. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.19 and a twelve month high of $516.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

