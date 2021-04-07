EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $113.70. The company had a trading volume of 227,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,620. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.28.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

