iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned about 0.78% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKL stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.34. 17,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,906. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.15 and a fifty-two week high of $177.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

